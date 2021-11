OSWEGO – Thanks to a partnership with Premiere Landscaping of Oswego, three Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super events at Oswego Speedway will now pay $1,000 to win. The Speedway’s Summer Championship on July 16, Retro Night on August 6 and Track Championship Night on August 20 will all see an increased purse with $1,000 going to the winner and $100 going to the evening’s fast timer.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO