ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie, PA

Neapolitan Presepio Returns To Carnegie Museum of Art

By Kristine Sorensen
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Mount Ararat Baptist Church Ensemble will perform among the massive decorated Christmas trees inside the Carnegie Museum of Art this weekend.

The art museum hosts different local musical groups each weekend leading up to Christmas, free with admission, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. It’s part of a series of new holiday events, including gift-making workshops and pop-up art chats about the Italian nativity scene called the Presepio. You can get the details here .

It feels like the holiday trees at the Carnegie Museum of Art where the Christmas trees are decorated and the Italian nativity scene is up.

The Neapolitan Presepio is in a new room this year among other paintings in the art galleries. The 250-year-old sculpture from Italy features the holy family among an Italian village.

Five holiday trees are also in the Hall of Architecture, decorated by the women’s committee for the sixtieth year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ML85_0d4FYcSs00

(Photo: KDKA)

Rachel Delphia, Carnegie Museum of Art Curator of Decorative Arts and Design, says, “The theme this year is ‘Bedazzled,’ so we have all these wonderful interpretations of the theme, from the beautiful constellations of the winter sky, to this tree, ‘Will you marry me?’ If anybody’s looking for a great place to propose this year, this might be a good spot.”

Each of the next four Saturdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m., the museum has live concerts that are included with admission , and you can learn more about the Precepio from drop-in Art Chats on Thursdays and Saturdays.

And watch KDKA Morning News on Sunday, Nov. 28, for more of Kristine Sorensen’s interview about the trees and the Neopolitan Precepio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Best Holiday Light Displays In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for something to do with the family to celebrate the holidays, many things that were closed last year because of the pandemic are back open. Kidsburgh has several holiday guides of things to do, including a Guide to Ten holiday light displays in the area. 1. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland If you prefer to stay warm in your car, there are lots of drive-through light displays, starting with one of the biggest you’ll find – Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. You’ll drive through two miles of holiday lights, choreographed to holiday music on your car’s radio. 2....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

92-Foot Tall Vincent Van Gogh Hot Air Balloon Stops In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you happen to see a massive Vincent Van Gogh head in Oakland on Friday morning – no need to be alarmed, it’s a planned stop. The 92-foot-tall hot air balloon is stopping in Oakland on a cross-country journey in honor of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in town. It’s launching on Flagstaff Hill at 8:00 a.m. and will float in the area for about two hours. They’re also holding a social media contest while the balloon floats in the air. All people will need to do is get a picture of the balloon and post it to social media. The first 100 posts will win a pair of tickets to the exhibit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Operation Santa Military Carnival Turns To Pittsburgh Community For Help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Operation Santa Military Carnival is an annual tradition that hundreds of local military families look forward to. But changes to social media have made it a challenge for the non-profit organization to get the word out to attract donors. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Kristi Hilbert, CEO of Heroes Supporting Heroes, said the goal is to fulfill the wish lists of 1,000 kids, but when KDKA’s Kym Gable interviewed Hilbert, there were only enough donor funds for about 400 of them. “It’s very dire,” Hilbert said. “And I know in my heart it’s not the Pittsburgh community. I know we support our military.” Children will open their presents on Saturday, and the volunteers hope the community comes through with additional donations. It’s $25 to sponsor a wish list. Click here for more. KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy