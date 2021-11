TikTok has named its first ever “Culture Drivers" list, the 14 brands the social media platform sees as doing the most engaging work on the platform. “TikTok’s global head of business marketing Sofia Hernandez says that the goal is to celebrate the marketers who really have taken the leap on the platform as bold innovators,” according to Fast Company. The highlighted brands “took chances, and they did it the right way, they trusted themselves, and they trusted us,” says Hernandez.

