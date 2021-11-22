ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Sentinel Super 16 football teams prepare for Thanksgiving week playoff games

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
West Orange defender Chris Ficka reaches for an Osceola High fumble Friday night during a 16-7 region semifinal playoff win. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

West Orange coach Mike Granato challenged his team Friday at halftime during a scoreless FHSAA Class 8A Region 3 semifinal game vs. visiting Kissimmee Osceola.

“I said, ‘If you give me the 24 hardest minutes of your life, I promise we’ll be getting on a bus and going somewhere next week’,” Granato said.

The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in the Sentinel Super 16, responded by opening the second half with a rushing touchdown by Terrell Walden II for the game’s first points on the way to a 16-7 victory.

West Orange is one of five Orlando area postseason teams still practicing during the week of Thanksgiving. The Warriors travel to Venice on Friday for their first region championship contest since 2015.

No. 1 Sanford Seminole, the defending large-class state champions, host No. 3 Apopka in the 8A Region 1 final. No. 2 Jones is on the road at undefeated Ocala Vanguard (12-0) in 6A Region 2.

Orlando Christian Prep (9-1) plays Zephyrhills Christian Academy (9-2) in a 3A region final Friday at Orangewood Christian at 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving week practices have been common for several West Orange players who made deep playoff runs in previous years at former schools, including defensive ends Eddie Kelly (Jones) and Brendan Flakes (Lake Minneola), linebacker Anthony Joseph (Apopka), and offensive lineman Hunter Moss (Foundation Academy).

“All through high school I’ve been practicing on Thanksgiving,” Kelly said. “That’s an accomplishment, but now we’ve got to go beat Venice.”

The Super 16 rankings are made up of teams from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Current records and last week’s ranking are in parentheses if different.

Sentinel Super 16

1. Seminole (11-1) : Donta Whack, Ja’Cari Henderson and Kameron Moore each scored TDs during 18-7 win vs. then-No. 6 Lake Mary (10-2). Next: Friday vs. No. 3 Apopka (10-2) in 8A-1 final.

2. (3) Jones (10-2) : Jayden Gillens returned a punt 75 yards for a TD and A’Ceon Cobb scored on a 74-yard reception in 43-7 win at previously unbeaten Auburndale (9-1). Next: Friday at Ocala Vanguard (12-0) in 6A-2 final.

3. (4) Apopka (10-2) : Keyondray Jones rushed for 2 TDs and Andrew McClain scored on a 6-yard run during 34-3 win at St. Johns Bartram Trail (9-3). Next: Friday at No. 1 Seminole (11-1) in 8A-1 final.

4. (5) West Orange (11-1): Warriors defense recorded 4 sacks and recovered 4 fumbles in 16-7 win vs. No. 7 Osceola (9-3). Next: Friday at Venice (11-1) in 8A-3 final.

5. (6) Lake Mary (10-2) : O.J. Mosley scored on a 57-yard interception return during 18-7 loss at No. 1 Seminole (11-1) in 8A-1 semifinal. Next: Season complete.

6. (2) Edgewater (10-2) : Camp Magee caught a 44-yard TD pass and C.J. Baxter rushed for a touchdown during 32-14 loss in 7A-2 semifinal vs. Lakeland Lake Gibson (8-3). Next: Season complete.

7. Osceola (9-3) : Ja’Keem Jackson intercepted a pass and Kowboys held then-No. 5 West Orange (11-1) to 33 yards passing in 16-7 loss in 8A-3 semifinal. Next: Season complete.

8. Orange City University (7-3): Titans fell into 29-point hole in first quarter and never recovered en route to 39-7 loss at Gainesville Buchholz (11-1) in 7A-1 semifinal. Next: Season complete.

9. Boone (8-4): QB Casey St. John rushed for a TD and JaCorey Thomas returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score during 51-19 loss at Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast (9-1) in 8A-2 semifinal. Next: Season complete.

10. Lake Brantley (6-5): Senior offensive lineman Tommy Meyer was selected to Seminole Athletic Conference First Team for second year in row. Next: Season ended in 8A region quarterfinals.

11. Ocoee (6-4): Senior Eric Gilreath finished with 72 tackles for a defense that intercepted 12 passes and recovered 8 fumbles. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

12. Dr. Phillips (4-6) : Senior wideout Joanes Fortilien led Panthers with 31 receptions for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

13. Timber Creek (7-4): Senior Jonah Migliore averaged 10 tackles per game and forced four fumbles for Wolves. Next: Season ended in 8A region quarterfinals.

14. Winter Park (6-5) : Junior Hudson Gibbs led Wildcats with 60 tackles (7 for loss), 4 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles and 2 TDs on defense. Next: Season ended in 8A region quarterfinals.

15. DeLand (4-4): Sophomore Marion Smokes accounted for 52 total tackles (16 for loss) and 5 sacks for Bulldogs. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

16. Oviedo (6-4): Junior Ethan Manning anchored an offensive line that averaged 375 yards and 29 points per game. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

Next in line: 17. Lake Nona (7-3), 18. Lake Minneola (6-4), 19. Olympia (5-5), 20. Bishop Moore (5-7).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

