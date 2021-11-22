Wadsworth Atheneum names Gerard Lupacchino board president

At its annual meeting on Nov. 18, The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art made Gerard Lupacchino the new president of its board, and Duffield Ashmead IV its senior vice president.

Lupacchino, who is senior vice president of human experience for Hartford HealthCare, had been interim board president since William R. Peelle Jr. stepped down from the position unexpectedly in April. Before then, Lupacchino has been the president of the board of TheaterWorks Hartford for years, including when the theater underwent months of major renovations and related fundraising. He also co-chaired the Hartford Symphony Orchestra Bravo! fundraising galas for this year and last year.

The Wadsworth is in the midst of a transition to a new leadership model, from a sole director/CEO to a structure where the artistic and business concerns are split between a separate director and CEO. Jeffrey Brown was announced as the new CEO earlier this month. A search is still underway for the new director.

“I have to be an active board member, no matter where I am,” Lupacchino told the Courant Monday afternoon. Chairing the Atheneum board at a time of growth and transition is “a great opportunity for me.” He has already used his experience at TheaterWorks to bring The Wadsworth in touch with companies that can help with the search for a new director.

Lupacchino says he had committed to be on the TheaterWorks board through its renovations, and stayed on longer due to the COVID crisis.

Lupacchino says he has been visiting the museum regularly since he was 10 years old. “I used to take the bus from Manchester. When there’s talk about old exhibits, I say ‘I saw that one,’ and they say ‘There’s no way you saw that,’ but I did.”

Lupacchino becomes board president as the museum in engaged in an ongoing discussion about its relevance in the community. “The same thing happened at TheaterWorks,” he says. “The population is changing and evolving. I have been to museums which have not changed at all, where they open the doors and people are there to look at the art. That can happen, but we don’t have that luxury here. What’s the point of opening the doors if you can’t bring people inside?”

He says there’s a multi-point strategy to make the museum more relevant, and that one of them is to “showcase storytelling.” He mentions how an object like an antique mirror can bring up stories not just of the owners of a house but of slaves who might have served in that house or local industry.

He says the newly elected board has a “really wonderful dynamic: old and new, innovative and traditional, all asking how we can can move this museum forward.”

Other officers of the board elected on Nov. 18 are Cheryl Chase, Michael Klein and Hy Schwartz as vice presidents, Emilie de Brigard as secretary and Frederick Copeland, treasurer. Interim board appointees Robert Dance and Elsa Núñez were elected to full terms. Lily de Jongh Downing was made a new trustee of The Wadsworth. New members of the museum’s board of electors are Jane Britton, Erin K. Cardon, Carol Cheney, Joanne Eudy, Douglas John, Andre Rochester, and Jesse Sugarman.

