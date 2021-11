A partial lunar eclipse is coming, and it's a lengthy one. It's the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The eclipse will occur early on the morning of Friday, November 19, and it's going to be visible across the entire United States, per Space.com. It won't be a total lunar eclipse that turns the moon entirely red as the Earth passes directly between the sun and moon. It'll be a partial eclipse with the moon mostly obscured by Earth's shadow, but it will be close. Space.com says that 97.4% of the moon's diameter will have slid into the shadow at its peak.

