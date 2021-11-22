Authorities: Domestic Disturbance Suspect Leads Chase From Marin County Into Petaluma, Rams Patrol Vehicle

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A man suspected in a domestic disturbance in Marin County was arrested after police said he rammed a patrol car during a chase that ended in Petaluma on Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., Petaluma Police officers were notified of a pursuit by Marin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, who were chasing the suspect northbound on Highway 101.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat , the chase began on Lucas Valley Road near San Rafael after a deputy spotted the suspect’s SUV abruptly stop and a woman “who appeared in distress” got out of the vehicle.

Deputies told the newspaper that the driver sped off and led them on a chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy took over the pursuit as the suspect entered Petaluma, police said.

The suspect then exited East Washington Street and was pursued by the deputy and a Petaluma Police officer to the area of Bantam Way and Rebecca Drive. Police said the suspect made a U-turn and rammed into a patrol car at 20-25 miles per hour.

He then proceeded to back up and rammed the officer’s vehicle again, police said.

Assisting officers blocked the suspect’s vehicle and took him into custody without further incident. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old William Rodas-Diaz of San Rafael, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and evading an officer.

Petaluma Police said the officer who was rammed by the suspect’s vehicle suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

Marin County deputies searched the area where the chase began and could not find the woman, the Press Democrat reported.

According to jail records, Rodas-Diaz is scheduled to appear in court in Sonoma County on Tuesday.