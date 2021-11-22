ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Saints sign Taysom Hill to 4 year extension that could be worth up to $95M

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
 5 days ago

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints and multi-purpose offensive player Taysom Hill have reached an agreement on a unique four-year contract extension that...

