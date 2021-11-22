ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Families that plan on visiting Big Bear Lake this Thanksgiving holiday will be able to visit Big Bear Snow Play for a snow-filled activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzMnl_0d4FVgbT00

(Photo Credit – Lee Stockwell)

Big Bear Snow Play is open for the 2021-2022 winter season, offering a snow-covered tubing hill.

“We’re fully prepared to provide families with lots of snow for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “What better way to burn off a big turkey dinner than sliding down snow-covered hills with the kiddos?”

In addition to daytime fun, Big Bear Snow Play lights up after dark with a unique snow play experience called glow tubing.

The popular glow tubing starts Friday, November 26, and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and holiday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the winter season.

Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snow Tubing passes, which include tube rental and Magic Carpet lift are $40. A child’s ticket is $25.

Parking is free, and guests are free to come and go as they please. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd.

For more information call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Dodger Stadium Transformed Into Winter Wonderland With An Ice Rink

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you’ve ever dreamed of ice skating on the field at Dodger Stadium, now is your chance. A rendering of an ice rink in the outfield of Dodger Stadium. November 2021. (Credit: L.A. Dodgers) Dodger Stadium has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the Dodger Holiday Festival, which begins Friday. It includes, for the first time ever, an 80-foot by 60-foot open-air ice rink in the outfield. Fans can purchase tickets to skate for 30-minute sessions. The festival will also include an elaborate light display, live music, holiday-themed food, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus, who is landing his sleigh in the bullpen. Admission is $16 and reservations must be made in advance. Ice skating tickets are sold separately and start at $15, depending on the day. Tickets for photos with Santa are also sold separately. The event runs through Dec. 31. Hours are weekdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Last Minute Thanksgiving Shoppers Brave Long Lines, Higher Prices And Some Product Shortages

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – On the day before Thanksgiving, people everywhere scrambled to pick up last minute items only to find, in some cases, that the lines were long and the options limited. Whether they came for pumpkin, pecan or apple, dessert loves in search of Thanksgiving pies snaked through Polly’s in Huntington Beach to pick up their favorites. “Oh, gosh, thousands. Off the top of my head, I want to say probably around 4,000 or 5,000 give or take. We’ll do at least…I mean, last year did about 1,400 in pumpkin alone,” Nicole Barrile, the general manager at Polly’s pies, said...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Irwindale Speedway & Event Center To Hold 2nd Annual Christmas Lights Drive-Thru

IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – Irwindale Speedway & Event Center announced Monday it will open its second annual Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru on Friday. The 30-45 minute drive-thru event will run nightly at 5 p.m. from November 26, 2020, through January 2, 2021. Tickets will cost $75 per car. As families enter Santa’s Speedway between a pathway of California’s largest color changing display of palm trees, they will drive on an actual NASCAR racetrack as they come across Santa’s Village with elves, a land filled with Christmas sweets including 20ft tall illuminated lollipops, Rudolph’s Enchanted garage filled with Racecar Reindeers, a 100 ft...
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy