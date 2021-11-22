New heat as Tuff Culture remixes “Good For You”

Having spent years honing their craft, Houndmouth – Matt Myers, Zak Appleby and Shane Cody – are now in their element; they know what works for them and they continue to tirelessly pursue their goals and ambitions – something that hasn’t exactly been easy over the last 18 months or so due to the pandemic. Their new album ‘Good For You’, their debut for Dualtone Records, is a collection of songs that reflects on faded youth and unrequited love, all delivered in fantastic fashion and style, with the personality of each band member reflected through both the instrumentation and lyrics. PopWrapped caught up with the band to find out more about the new record and discover the one place they’d most love to play.

