Spray launches with a reissue from Los Angeles rave scene legends Dimension 23

By Terry Matthew
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpray is a new label from half of Irish deep house duo Brame & Hamo, who have released quality deep house tracks on Dirt Crew, Heist, Splendor & Squalour and Feel My Bicep over the last few years. And you’d never guess what their first signing is: American electronic...

Hieroglyphic Being: “Black Hands Sound 63”

Can’t go wrong with any of the four tracks on Neroli’s Inside Part 2 various artists EP, or indeed much of what Neroli releases. But Hieroglyphic Being‘s A-side track “Black Hands Sound 63” just hits the right spot. Years before anyone made “lo fi” a meme and DJs began playing festivals on the basis of it, Hieroglyphic Being was sculpting with distortion, taming feedback into melodies and building a wall of sound with ancient analog electronics bleeding into one another. The difference between his stuff and that stuff is, well, that stuff is boring, as in DJ Boring, and this will bring you life when you need it most.
Unreleased And Rare Recordings From Charlie Parker's Fruitful Time In Los Angeles Released On New Collection "Bird In L.A."

Throughout his brief but influential life, Charlie “Bird” Parker made an enormous impact on popular music as one of the architects of modern jazz. The jazz titan, inarguably one of the greatest saxophonists of all time, grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and spent much of his adult life in New York, but Los Angeles nonetheless looms large in his musical life as he spent more time in L.A. than anywhere outside of K.C. and N.Y. From 1945-1954, Parker made half a dozen trips to the City of Angels and recorded many of his greatest musical triumphs there. In December 1945, Parker and Dizzy Gillespie changed music forever by bringing the sound of bebop from the East Coast to the West Coast for a fabled two-month residency at Billy Berg’s Supper Club in Hollywood billed as “Bebop Invades the West.” Entranced by the city, Parker would end up staying for an extended amount of time in which he gigged all around town, was recorded at a Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP) concert and made some pivotal recordings for the nascent Dial label before he was committed to Camarillo State Mental Hospital for a six-month stint for his heroin addiction, following a drug-fueled physical and mental collapse at the infamous July 29, 1946 “Lover Man” session. Shortly after being released in January 1947, Bird would stick around a few more months, which included a well-documented two-week engagement at the Hi-De-Ho Club, before heading back to NYC. He would return to L.A. four more times, briefly in November 1948 with JATP, for a three-month stay during the summer of 1952, and for shorter visits in 1953 and 1954.
Kojima Productions Launches Film, TV, and Music Business Division in Los Angeles, California

Kojima Productions have announced they are opening a new business division for film, TV, and music based in Los Angeles, California. As GamesIndustry.biz reports (and Kojima Productions linked to on Twitter as their announcement), the new division aims to bring their video game IPs into other forms of media and pop culture areas. They will be led by Riley Russell, previously a Chief Legal Officer for Sony Interactive Entertainment (and other roles across 28 years), and an Executive Vice President of Punumbra, Inc.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: When Will the Show Return from Hiatus?

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is doing what most network shows do around this time: taking a mid-season break. The show is going on hiatus for the holiday season, when Thanksgiving and Christmas programming will take over for the moment. After Sunday’s episode, “Sundown,” it’s unclear when “NCIS: Los Angeles” will officially...
‘Live From Los Angeles’: Fremantle Pitches Dance Competition Format At Buyer-Heavy Hollywood Event

EXCLUSIVE: American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance creator Simon Fuller, High School Musical director and Michael Jackson choreographer Kenny Ortega and buyers including ABC’s Rob Mills were among the crowd for a new dance competition format pitch in Hollywood last night. Fremantle, the production company behind Idol and America’s Got Talent, put together a live pitch event at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood last night for its latest project – Live from Los Angeles (w/t). The show is a live dance competition format that aims to take advantage of social media’s insatiable appetite for dance challenges. It features 16...
Ten City’s JUDGEMENT nominated for a Grammy Award

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations were announced today, and amidst the usual curdled cheese from the likes of David Guetta (remember when he brought house music to America?) and Tiesto are some familiar names. Ten City‘s Ultra-released album Judgement was nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album. Among the other nominees...
Everything BTS Wore In Los Angeles, From Concerts To TV Appearances

The seven-member boy group kicked off their trip at the 2021 AMAs. During the already-hectic holiday season, BTS recently arrived in Los Angeles and if you’re new to the ARMY fandom, that means we’re bound to see the group in non-stop appearances, performances, and, of course, jaw-dropping looks. The K-pop...
BTS Lights Up L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on Night One of Permission to Dance Tour

BTS kicked off its four-night takeover of Los Ang’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday night with a much-anticipated sold-out show that thrilled tens of thousands of proud Army who packed into the venue. The two-hour set, for the boy band’s Permission to Dance On Stage tour, was rife with confetti, smoke, pyrotechnics and — of course — the smoothest of dance moves. But it was the superstar power of BTS’ seven members — RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook — that ruled the night. Among the highlights from the show: The Production Not one person should be surprised to learn that BTS...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Rick Ross & Rumoured Girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto Get Cozy On Dubai Vacation

Rumours regarding a relationship between Rick Ross and Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto have been flying for some time now, and from the looks of their latest vacation photos, things are heating up between the two. Back in September, the “Diced Pineapples” rapper was asked about his situation with Mobetto, to...
Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
