Golf Central Podcast: Reacting (not overreacting) to Tiger; Thanksgiving food overrated?

If Tiger Woods takes just a single swing in public this year, the three-quarter wedge shot that was broadcast to the world on social media on Sunday is an $8 million walk-off. “Making progress,” was the only message attached to Woods’ tweet, but it might as well have read “making money,” based on the limited understanding of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. The $40 million (up to $50 million next year) initiative was a response to the growing threat of a rival super league and unlike every other competition, from the FedExCup to the RSM Birdies Fore Love, it is largely based on an aggregate score of social media influence and brand exposure.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO