No one expected Herm to say anything different than this; but here it is. "I'm the coach here. I'm coming back. I'm going to be here. I'm not going anywhere. I'm a Sun Devil." The only question about this is will Herm's best friend, his AD Ray Anderson have to make a change based on what might be found during the ongoing investigation into the program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO