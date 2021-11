Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost announced on Monday that starting quarterback Adrian Martinez would not be available for the team’s season finale against Iowa. The junior, who has had a career-best 2,867 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns, has played through injuries to his jaw, ankle and shoulder this season. The shoulder injury kept him out to end the first half in the Huskers’ most recent game, but he ended up playing the rest of the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO