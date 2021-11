The offense for the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team didn’t come out the way it wanted to in Friday’s game against Platteville. The Golden Beavers trailed early on before tying the game at 15 that started a 14-4 run to get a big lead at halftime and an eventual 74-60 victory in the first game of the Beaver Dam Classic, which is a 13-team invite over Friday and Saturday at Beaver Dam High School.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO