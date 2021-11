The degenerative brain condition known as CTE is mostly seen in professional athletes who play contact sports. But there's also a quiet population of everyday people who are afraid they have the disease. CTE can only be diagnosed through an autopsy, so they can't find out for sure, and many are turning to dubious treatments. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer reports on one man's unorthodox health care journey.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO