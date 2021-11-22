ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sysco pledges to go electric

By Peter Romeo
Cover picture for the articleSysco has pledged to convert 35% of its U.S. big-rig trucks to electric power by 2030 as part of a new initiative to reduce emissions that could harm the environment. The new effort also calls for the giant foodservice distributor to use...

