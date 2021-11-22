Since this recipe specifies salted butter (rather than unsalted), is there a particular brand recommended that has the correct salt content?

We have Napoleon to thank for the invention of margarine. If you’re a fan of our podcast, Burnt Toast, you probably knew that already. (Oh, since you mentioned it, Burnt Toast is back in action tomorrow, yay!) And then in the mid-1900s, about a century after its invention, margarine became particularly popular when it was championed for its low cholesterol. Which means, we now have a whole generation of wrinkled and ripped, stained and yellowing family recipe cards for baked goods—you know, the best ones—that call for margarine instead of butter. But what exactly is margarine, and can you use it in place of recipes that call for butter?

