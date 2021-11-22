Since this recipe specifies salted butter (rather than unsalted), is there a particular brand recommended that has the correct salt content?

In a small saucepan, cook cream and salt over low heat, stirring frequently, until salt dissolves and mixture is steaming. (Do not boil.) Remove from heat, and set aside. In a large stockpot, combine sugar and ½ cup water, being careful not to splash sides of pot. (Mixture should be the consistency of wet sand.) Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring gently to help sugar dissolve; brush sides of pot with remaining 1 tablespoon water. (Do not stir once it starts to boil). Increase heat to high, and cook until light amber colored. Remove from heat, and slowly add warm cream mixture. (Be careful; it will steam.) Stir with a long-handled wooden spoon or spatula. Stir in butter, a few pieces at a time, until combined. Stir in bourbon. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes.
