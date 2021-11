23-year-old Amanda Gorman has also been named one of Glamour’s Women of the Year for a second time. The young poet was named College Woman of the Year by Glamour in 2018, even before she made history as the youngest Inaugural poet in U.S. history. Since then, she’s had many more historic accomplishments, becoming the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl, the first poet to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine, signing with IMG models, and even announcing her plan to run for President in 2036.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO