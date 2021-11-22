ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full online edition: The Shopper 11-24-21

vermontjournal.com
 5 days ago

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week's...

vermontjournal.com

oakdaleleader.com

Knights Ferry News 11-24-21

There is still time to support a local family in need for Christmas! Contact Katie Pledger at (805) 801-9188 or send an email to KFparentclub@gmail.com to help sponsor a family. If you are a local Knights Ferry family in need or you know of a local Knights Ferry family in need that could use a little joy during the holiday, please contact the school at (209) 881-3382 or stop by during business hours to get a form. Forms need to be returned by November 30th. These forms remain confidential and the donors and the recipients remain anonymous.
KNIGHTS FERRY, CA
vermontjournal.com

Paper update

Our Nov. 17 paper will be inside this week's Nov. 24 paper. You can also see the full paper online at https://vermontjournal.com/category/online-edition/. Thanks so much for your patience as we work through this press breakdown. And Happy Thanksgiving!
vermontjournal.com

Santa is coming to Springfield Dec. 3

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for Springfield's Annual Downtown Holiday Program, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield on the Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield on...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Christmas in Weston is back in 2021

WESTON, Vt. – Be filled with holiday spirit as the town of Weston invites you to experience the magic of Christmas with us Saturday, Dec. 4. Enjoy food and snacks on the green from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; lunch to-go will be served at Mildred's Grill, 657 Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or gather inside at The Hub, 719 Main Street, Weston's new dining destination for lunch and dinner.
WESTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Main Street Arts features workshop Feldenkrais with Paris Kern

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Paris Kern has been a Feldenkrais practitioner since 1992, and she is now a nationally known teacher trainer as well. She has brought her workshops to Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. The most recent was Nov. 20, and the next will be Dec. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
MUSIC
sarabozich.com

Weekend Roundup 11/24: Thanksgiving Eve Edition

Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. (Still) Worth noting: Check out my private Facebook community, Cheers Harrisburg. You can join the convo here. Things on my agenda...
NFL
Times and Democrat

'You Me & The Christmas Trees'

Olivia is Connecticut's resident expert on evergreens. Days before Christmas she gets a plea for help from Jack, a Christmas tree farmer in need of her skills to figure out what mystery illness is causing their trees to die out and ruining their business, which has been his family's legacy for 100 years. After calling off her Christmas wedding six months earlier, Olivia isn't eager to head home for the holidays so she agrees to make a detour and stop at Jack's farm in Avon to examine the trees. Unable to immediately discover the cause, Olivia is determined to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay to run advanced tests. With time to kill while she waits for test results for the trees, Olivia joins Jack and his friends at the holiday festivities around town and finds their traditions a welcome change to the reserved holidays she grew up with. As they spend more time together, they begin to fall for each other and Jack helps Olivia reconnect to Christmas, her parents and herself. In the end, her tenacity pays off and Olivia not only devises a way to preserve Jack's trees but she discovers the shocking truth about why his firs were fizzling — much to the dismay of Dwayne, a rival local tree farmer.
ENTERTAINMENT
vermontjournal.com

Featured Pets: Spike and Onchau

Spike and Onchau are 2-year-old bonded guinea pigs looking for a loving home together. These silly boys squeal with delight as soon as they hear us, hoping for some yummy veggies to snack on. They are a bit shy but are good about being held. They have been with us since Aug. 20 and would love a home for the holidays. If you would like to adopt them, please fill out a rabbit application on our website or call us. We are open by appointment only.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Gear up for the holidays with Vermont State Parks

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont State Parks popular online merchandise sales are back after a pause due to Covid-19. Vermont State Parks make giving the gift of outdoor adventure easier than ever before with online ordering at www.vtstateparks.com. Whether you're looking to gift a romantic getaway for that special someone, a lifetime of fun memories, or stylish tokens to remember your favorite trips, the Vermont State Parks online shop has everything you need to give the perfect gift.
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Split the Ticket Fund delivers this holiday season

REGION – Many Vermonters in need will receive a surprise gift of warmth this winter thanks to the Split the Ticket Fund. While thousands of Vermont families receive fuel assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, there are many Vermonters that don't qualify but still need help. These families can receive donations of heating oil, propane, and kerosene from the Split the Ticket Fund, a Vermont-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
ADVOCACY
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

'Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection

It's not every day that one gets to drink Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole 1999, but when you're a wine collector, drinking a bottle this rare could happen a few times in your life. For us, it hasn't happened yet. Could it be we're hanging out in the wrong wine circles? […] The post 'Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
vermontjournal.com

Vermont Fish & Wildlife has online license gift certificates

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Finding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has a solution on their website – a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses. "It's the perfect gift for a friend or family...
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontjournal.com

FOLA donates $7,000 to Ludlow for auditorium upgrade

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA has donated $7,000 to the town of Ludlow to help underwrite the costs of a major video and audio upgrades in the Heald Auditorium and Barton Conference Room. The upgrades will provide the town with a user-friendly control facility to manage audio levels in the auditorium,...
LUDLOW, VT
FOX2Now

Piazza Imo On the Hill hosts 'Old World Christmas' event Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The Piazza Imo On the Hill welcomed people of all ages Saturday ahead of its special tree lighting Saturday night for an "Old World Christmas.". "This year we've had Mrs. Claus on hayride going around the neighborhood and kept the Santa Claus and for the fourth year in a row we have prancer with us a live reindeer," Cathy Ruggeri-Rae said, who is on the Piazza Imo committee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vermontjournal.com

Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 11-17-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week's edition of The Vermont Journal features: Gotta Love Ludlow petitions for retail cannabis revote; Work-based learning program at ESBR; Londonderry Main Street Master Plan presentation; and Fischer Arts opening in Chester. Every publication also has Arts...
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 11-24-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week's edition of The Vermont Journal features: Happy Thanksgiving; Small Business Saturday; Snow sports program up in air, GMUSD board considers budget additions; Updates on town projects and a look ahead at budget in Chester; and ESBR students create promotional video with BRIC.
CHESTER, VT

