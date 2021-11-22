ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans Winning Turnover Battle Means Win at Titans

By Cole Thompson
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 5 days ago

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor wasn't asked to do too much on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Then again, he really didn't have to in order to win.

Sure, Taylor's two touchdowns in a 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans were impressive. The effort ended a 17-quarter run during which the Texans (2-8) could not find the end zone on the road.

But another stat line was far more important here: Turnovers. Houston won that battle 5-0, and it played a massive difference in the outcome.

“Hold onto the ball,” Texans coach David Culley said postgame. “Just hold onto the ball.”

Taylor struggled with the term "hold on" in a 17-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins two weeks prior. In his first game off the injured reserve, he'd toss three interceptions.

Houston that day finished with four turnovers offensively. If not for the defense causing five against Dolphins backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, perhaps the score would have been even more lopsided.

Once again, Houston's defense did its job. The Titans (8-3), who entered the game on top of the AFC South and AFC conference, watched quarterback Ryan Tannehill throw four interceptions. Those four turnovers turned into 10 points for the Texans.

The fifth turnover, on a muffed punt, gave Houston another seven points thanks to a 5-yard TD run by Taylor.

“Definitely feels good to get that win,” Taylor said. “Obviously, it wasn’t a clean game, it wasn’t a perfect game. But it was a win for us.”

How Will Texans Stop Jets' Rookie QB?

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson set to start for New York Jets against the Houston Texans, how does this change coach David Culley's approach?

16 seconds ago

Sparkling Success: Texans' Upset Fueled By Clean Football

As David Culley predicted, Houston improved dramatically in penalties, turnovers and sacks allowed

Jets Rookie QB To Start vs. Texans?

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

18 hours ago

In many aspects, this was a game Tennessee should have won. The Titans outgained Houston 420-190 in total yards. They averaged 5.3 yards per play and netted 26 first downs compared to Houston's 15.

It didn't matter. Houston won the turnover margin. Even in a game filled with flaws, it was enough to survive 60 minutes.

“We’ve got the potential to be something special, and it took a while for us to learn it,” Texans cornerback Desmond King said. “I feel like now it’s starting to mesh a lot more.”

The Texans will return home Sunday to take on the New York Jets (2-8). Neither team was expected to do much in a rebuilding year, but Houston very well could begin a winning streak.

One way to solidify that would be to finally solve the lack of a run game. Once again, the Texans couldn't manage to record over 100 yards on the ground. Veteran Rex Burkhead led the way with 40 of the team's 83 total rushing yards. Taylor tallied another 24 and the team averaged 3.3 yards per play.

“We didn't run the ball as well as we'd like to run the ball today,” Culley said. “We’ve still got improvement there. Obviously having Tyrod’s legs helps us do that. But we’re still not where we need to be running the football.”

Little wins for rebuilding clubs go far. Houston didn't win at the line of scrimmage. The Texans didn't win through the air. The team still can't move the ball on the ground and scoring via the pass feels like a challenge.

Yet, Houston won. Why? Turnovers. Something as simple as holding onto the ball goes far on Sunday afternoons.

It's how Houston just doubled its win total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8aze_0d4FKoYe00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

The Titans Have Signed A Notable Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have signed a new player to bolster their quarterback depth chart. To counteract the loss of third-string QB Matt Barkley, who was signed off the practice squad by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, the Titans have signed veteran reserve QB Kevin Hogan. Hogan will now operate as...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Made An Official Decision On Derrick Henry

Earlier today Mike Vrabel had to be the bearer of bad news and inform everyone that Titans star running back Derrick Henry would require foot surgery. Today, the team made the announcement that fans also didn’t want to hear. On Monday, the Titans officially placed the two-time NFL rushing champion...
NFL
FanSided

Houston, we have an upset win! Houston Texans trounce Titans on the road

The Houston Texans have finally won another game, beating the Tennessee Titans. The Houston Texans not only beat the best team in the division but in the entire AFC. Going on the road and dominating the Tennessee Titans out of nowhere is one of the best moments of the season. When a team has a bad year as the Texans have had, there is always one game that the team wins in an upset fashion.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Name Taylor Starting QB Against Dolphins

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor will regain his starting job Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. "He's healthy," Texans coach David Culley said. "He's our starting quarterback. We will use the best guys that give us the best chance to win, and Tyrod Taylor gives us the best chance to win. He was our starting quarterback for a reason. We lost our leader. We lost a quarterback this team believes in.
NFL
TexansDaily

NFL Week 9 Preview: Battle of 1-7's as Texans Visit Dolphins

RECORDS: Texans (1-7), Dolphins (1-7) Houston Roster Moves: QB Tyrod Taylor, Christian Kirksey. The 1-7 Texans are on a seven-game losing streak as they face the 1-7 Dolphins. QB Tua Tagovailoa remains a Dolphin in Sunday's matchup against the Texans. Texans-Ex Ingram: "Houston Deserves a Great Football Team" Former Houston...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Afc South
TexansDaily

Why Does Taylor Keep Texans' Starting QB Job?

Houston Texans veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor didn't lose his starting job due to a hamstring injury. Now, Taylor will retain his status as QB1 despite an ugly performance against the Miami Dolphins. Texans coach David Culley announced Monday that Taylor will start against the Tennessee Titans following this week's bye.
NFL
TexansDaily

Roster Moves: Texans Activate QB Tyrod Taylor, Christian Kirksey to IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Houston Texans on Saturday officially activated starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the “injured reserve / designated for return” list as he is slated to start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. .The 1-7 Texans are on a seven-game losing streak as they face the 1-7...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' GM Caserio Gives Report Card on Rookie QB Mills

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are poised to make a quarterback change heading into Sunday's road game, going back to veteran Tyrod Taylor as he has recovered from a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered against the Cleveland Browns in the second game of the season. Where does that leave Davis...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans, Tyrod Taylor Expect 'Cleaner' Performance From Him Against Titans

HOUSTON -- Tyrod Taylor is accustomed to playing the quarterback position with clean and cautious precision, swiftly adapting on the fly to scramble and deliver accurate spirals. That’s why it was such a jarring sight when the Houston Texans’ veteran quarterback turned in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance against the Miami...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Bulls & Blitzes: Texans Swamped by Dolphins Pass Rush

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Overwhelmed by the Miami Dolphins’ bull rushing defensive line and blitzing defensive backs, the Houston Texans’ shoddy pass protection left quarterback Tyrod Taylor in an extremely vulnerable position Sunday. Taylor was frequently knocked on his back as he was sacked five times, hit nine times and...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' Taylor Ends Opening Drive On Sour Note

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has found success playing in his career against the Miami Dolphins. The start to Sunday's game on the road is not what he was expecting. On third down, Taylor tried to connect with wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Pressure came from the Dolphins' front seven, allowing...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans NFL Draft Thoughts: Which Road Will GM Nick Caserio Take?

HOUSTON -- For any struggling franchise in the NFL, it's never too early to look ahead to next year's draft. The Houston Texans qualify. The Texans returned veteran starter Tyrod Taylor last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He was slightly better than rookie Davis Mills on the road, throwing for 240 yards in South Beach.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

If the Saints win/lose vs Titans

The New Orleans Saints are 5-3 heading into today’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With an upset loss against the Atlanta Falcons in the rear view mirror, the Saints are looking to bounce back in a major way. Star running back Alvin Kamara will miss this game due to a knee injury, so expect Mark Ingram to carry the load this week and pick up the slack.
NFL
Williamson Source

The Titans Silence Doubters With Another Win

Final Score: 23-21 The Titans held a comfortable lead over New Orleans but saw this game come down to the wire in the second half. Since the news that Derrick Henry would be missing significant time, most of the league began to see this as a death sentence to the Titans’ playoff chances. Without Henry they are now 2-0 and continue to lead the AFC.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy