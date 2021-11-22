ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Rainbow Girls Share ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’ Single

JamBase
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainbow Girls continued the rollout of their new EP, Rolling Dumpster Fire, today. The Bay Area trio shared the single, “Doesn’t Make Any Sense.”. “Doesn’t Make Any Sense,” which the band described as “probably the most intimate song...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Jack Carty Shares New Single “Don’t Believe The Hype”

Prolific Australian singer/songwriter Jack Carty released music at a steady clip through most of the 2010s, sharing his fifth studio album Hospital Hill back in 2018. After two years of writing and touring in the UK and Europe, Carty returned to Australia in 2020 and shared his latest EP, The World, When It’s Sleeping, released during Australia’s record-breaking bush fires and pandemic lockdown. Early next year Carty is sharing his new album, Wake To A Bright Morning and today he’s shared his second single from the record, “Don’t Beleive The Hype,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Homeless
Ultimate Classic Rock

When ‘Bubble Boy’ John Travolta Fell in Love With His TV Mom

Long before the days of Zoom, John Travolta was the original remote learning student. In 1976, the up-and-coming actor played Tod Lubitch, a teenage boy born with no immune system, in the made-for-TV film The Boy in the Plastic Bubble. Forced to live indefinitely inside a sterile plastic pod, Tod attends his Houston high school via closed-circuit television system. Teenage melodrama ensues.
CELEBRITIES
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT
lilith.org

Your Jewish Horoscope: Nov. 5-Dec.3, 2021

People have been looking to the stars and the changing seasons for clues and guidance about their lives since the beginning of time. In fact, the Hebrew calendar and the Jewish way of tracking time was designed around these natural cycles and still guides Judaism today. The holidays, metaphors, and teachings we are familiar with all began as connections to the natural world: shifts in the night sky, changes in the moon, the ripening fruits, the changing wind temperature. When we connect to this way of keeping time, we also connect with ancient Judaism, with our ancestors, and with our inner knowing. Often, the honoring or the neglect of the lunar phases and the life cycles of the plants coincides with the honoring or neglect of the sacred feminine within. These horoscopes are a synthesis of listening deeply to the wisdom of the Hebrew calendar and to the world around us. We invite you to take these words as inspiration to connect more deeply with yourself, your ancestors, the Hebrew calendar, and the natural world.
LIFESTYLE
JamBase

Remembering Freddie Mercury: Performing Live With Queen In 1986

It’s been 30 years since rock icon Freddie Mercury sadly died due to complications from AIDS on November 24, 1991. He was just 45 years old. The legendary Queen vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946 on the island of Zanzibar off the east coast of Africa but grew up in India and later England after his family moved to Middlesex fleeing the Zanzibar Revolution.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple:’ Jen Arnold Blasts Off With Will & Zoey Klein

The Little Couple star Jen Arnold along with her children Will and Zoey Klein blasted off the day after Thanksgiving. Turns out, the TLC family went on a fun family venture to NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center recently. According to Jen’s Instagram post, they went exploring with some other members of their family.
SCIENCE
thewoodyshow.com

Mark Hoppus Brings His Son To Mexican Restaurant Made Famous By Blink-182

The pandemic took so many great restaurants away from us, but thankfully it spared Sombrero. The San Diego mexican restaurant became famous after blink-182 name-dropped it in their 1997 classic "Josie," a song about the perfect girlfriend who "brings me mexican food from Sombrero just because." On Wednesday (November 24), Mark Hoppus shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his son Jack outside the restaurant with the perfect caption: "Just because."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
Malibu Times

Letter: Makes no Sense

Regarding your recent front page pic of pro-COVID, anti-life lunatics demonstrating (inconveniencing motorists) at the pier ... 1. Why does the Beatles Channel on Sirius XM play so much of Ringo’s music?. 2. Why would a company called Shift TV, or any company for that matter, allow closeups of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
momjunction.com

How To Tell If A Girl Doesn't Like You: 25 Clear Signs

A relationship is built on mutual trust. It requires deliberate effort from both partners to keep a relationship going. But when one party stops investing in a relationship, rifts emerge. When differences come to the fore, you doubt your relationship. So if you have been feeling that your woman is slowly moving apart from you, the chances are that she doesn’t like you anymore. But how to tell if a girl doesn’t like you? Watch out for these signs that will give you an idea of whether your girl likes you or not.
RELATIONSHIPS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 27, 2021: Kathryn Bigelow, put everything in perspective before making a change

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alison Pill, 36; Jaleel White, 45; Fisher Stevens, 58; Kathryn Bigelow, 70. Happy Birthday: Put everything in perspective before making a change. Don’t let enthusiastic onlookers push you or set the pace for the way you live your life. Take it upon yourself to make decisions that put your mind at ease and give you the room you need to make alterations along the way. Strive for balance and integrity, and avoid uncertainty and indulgence. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 28, 32, 44, 46.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy