Yeah, the North Shore got solid over Thanksgiving, which we documented in realtime, in between bites of turkey and mashed potatoes. Pipeline started off Thursday morning wild and wonky, which isn’t uncommon in a building, early-season swell, before the trades cleaned things up midday and an actual Pipe session went down, with a mostly local crew dominating. (Surprise!) Haleiwa, meanwhile, saw many WQS hopefuls out tackling the flawless, six-foot walls, spray flying every which way, and Sunset Beach — which deals with morning wonk better than anywhere on the North Shore — was enjoyed by its loyal pintail brigade all day long.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO