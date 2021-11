Backxwash and Dreamcrusher have teamed up for a new track, “Thumbs Down (Not I),” the latest entry in Adult Swim’s singles series. “I wrote the lyrics with the thought of what a ‘rebel’ is and what it means, and if that meaning has changed,” Dreamcrusher wrote in a statement. “I personally think rebellion is being yourself despite the world and how it treats you. I often think about the crossroads and thin lines between integrity and survival, and these days, with everything being so chaotic (especially for marginalized communities and independent artists). I honestly don’t give a fuck anymore. I just want to create work that I’m proud of, put it out to the world, and eat the fruits of my labor.”

