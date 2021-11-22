Digital Forensics Market Business Growth Strategies, Trends Forcast 2021-2027

The proliferation of single-use goods in our everyday lives is one of the most visible manifestations of society's contemporary preoccupation with convenience. Single-use goods, such as plastic bags and disposable cutlery, are a wonderful example of our linear 'take-make-dispose' economic paradigm in action. Growing tourism industry, backed by an increasing number of travellers worldwide, there is an increasing trend for the use of portable products, one of which is reusable coffee cup, as these cups are widely used for camping or adventurous activities, is expected to drive the growth of the global reusable coffee cup market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO