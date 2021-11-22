11/21/2021 – DFW FALL ’21 DAY THREE @ MCNICHOLS CIVIC CENTER BUILDING – DENVER, CO

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Klavon’s has been in the Strip District for years, but the ice cream parlor will not be exclusive to Pittsburgh for much longer. Klavon’s announced earlier this week that it is franchising and plans to expand locations on a national scale, starting in Cleveland. There’s been no official opening date or specific address announced for the new Cleveland store in the works. “The goal is to share the same atmosphere, delicious ice cream, and love of history across the USA,” Klavon’s wrote on social media. “Our first expansion will involve family in Cleveland (don’t hold that against them) and from there we will open more locations in the coming years.” Today, to celebrate Pittsburgh’s support of the store, Klavon’s is giving customers a single free scoop this Saturday “while supplies last.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO