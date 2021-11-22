ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

3 juveniles arrested for October shooting in Greenfield

By FOX59 Web
 5 days ago

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police announced Monday that three juvenile males were arrested in connection with an October 7 shooting that put a teen in the hospital.

Each face multiple preliminary charges including armed robbery and theft. One of them was also arrested on charges of possession of a machine gun and pointing a firearm at another person.

They were booked into the Hancock County Jail. Police say they will not be releasing the names of the three juveniles.

