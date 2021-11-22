Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, landlord/tenant resources & more on agenda for Monday night Burien City Council

On the agenda for the Burien City Council Study Session on Monday night, Nov. 22, 2021: Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, landlord and tenant resources, 2022 proclamations and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be accessed via Comcast Channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

STUDY SESSION AGENDA:

a) Update on Landlord and Tenant Resources (Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager and Lori Fleming, Rental Housing Inspection Program Coordinator)

b) Discussion of 2022 Proclamations (Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications Officer)

c) Discussion of the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (Susan McLain, Community Development Director)

d) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)