It's even better to be a Jedi Master, hero in the Star Wars galaxy far, far away. Or, in Columbia, Missouri. Look no further than Tigers' head coach Eli Drinkwitz. After seeing his team fail late at home to preserve its lead and thus head into overtime against Florida, Drinkwitz saved perhaps his best single play-call of his two-year Missouri tenure for the bonus session.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO