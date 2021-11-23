Lafayette man arrested in homicide of woman found shot to death in Breaux Bridge in August
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested in connection to the homicide of Nicole Hamilton, who was found shot to death in Breaux Bridge in August, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.42-year-old Lafayette woman found dead in St. Martin Parish
Linus Shelvin, 53, of Lafayette, was arrested today, Nov. 22, on a charge of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and then transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. There is no bond set at this time.
Hamilton’s body was found in the early hours of August 30. Deputies with the SMPSO responded to the 911 call at 3:25 a.m. and began an investigation.$3k reward offered for information on death of woman found in field in St. Martin Parish
SMPSO obtained an arrest warrant at the culmination of the investigation, and they executed it today.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 2