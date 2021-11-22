ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Rating For The Survivor Series Go-Home Show

By Marc Middleton
Cover picture for the articleFriday’s live Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.064 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 1.90% from last week’s final viewership of 2.104 million viewers, and up 3.82% from the overnight viewership released on Saturday morning, which...

