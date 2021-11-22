WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Rating For The Survivor Series Go-Home Show

WWE has released around 80 wrestlers from its roster this year along, which is still mind-blowing at times. One of those affected by the cut was Nia Jax, and while she addressed her release previously, we didn't know what her new ring name would be. That's changed though as Jax has updated her official website and revealed the changes and new name on social media, and Jax will now be going by Lina Fanene, which is a slightly shortened version of her full name Savelina Fanene. Fanene's current bio also says formerly Nia Jax of WWE & E! Total Divas, but she hasn't listed any email for bookings in that bio, at least not yet. You can see the post below.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO