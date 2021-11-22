ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Vanderbilt game

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) Saturday in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its depth chart. The Vols’ Week 13 depth chart is listed below.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)
  • Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

