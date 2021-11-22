ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Duo Nominated for Prestigious FIFA Award

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been nominated for the Best FIFA Player award.

The Blues midfielders were crucial to the west London side's Champions League success last season.

Both were involved in Chelsea's starting XI in the 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday that solidified their place at the top of the Premier League table, with Kante scoring his second of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eB8ks_0d4FEFMP00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Arancha Rodriguez on Twitter, Kante and Jorginho are two of 11 nominees for the award.

The list also includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and former Blue Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea's duo have also been listed on the 30 man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award, alongside teammates Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both have already picked up accolades this season, with Kante being crowned the UEFA Midfielder of the Year and Jorginho the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F57nS_0d4FEFMP00
IMAGO / News Images

Kante joined the Blues from their previous opponents Leicester in 2016 and has since won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup during his time in west London.

He has featured 229 times for Chelsea, scoring 13 and assisting ten.

Jorginho joined the club two years after Kante, arriving from Serie A side Napoli. Like his French teammate, the Italian has also enjoyed success in blue, with Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup medals to his name.

In 157 games for Chelsea, he has scored 20 goals and assisted five.

