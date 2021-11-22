WInc Daily: WWE Survivor Series Fallout, Andrade Unfollows Charlotte (feat. Jay Lethal)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The show opened with a recap of the Roman Reigns and King Xavier Woods segment from last week. As they cut to the arena the Usos’ music was playing and they were standing in the ring with the throne behind them. Jimmy took the mic first. He said Reigns will be out in a minute, but they have a surprise for him. Jimmy said they showed up on Raw and sent a message to Big E. Jey then took the mic and said they have something for RK-Bro on Sunday. Jey said they hear voices too, and they say “we the ones”. The Usos then introduced Reigns. Reigns’ music hit and he made his entrance flanked by Paul Heyman. McAfee called Reigns the backbone of the number one show in sports entertainment, bar none. Cole recapped Reigns’ number of days as champion. Heyman handed Reigns the title and he held it high overhead as pyro went off. They showed a graphic for Big E and Reigns at Survivor Series. Cole and McAfee hyped the match. They did the same for the RK-Bro and Usos match. The Bloodline posed mid-ring with their championships as pyro went off again. Reigns stared at the crown and throne in mid-ring.

