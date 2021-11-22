ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ali Curtis out as general manager of Toronto's MLS team

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Ali Curtis is out as general manager of Toronto's Major League Soccer team after three seasons. The team announced his departure Monday, four months after Toronto FC fired Chris Armas, the coach Curtis brought with him from the New York Red Bulls. Toronto finished its season on Sunday with a 1-0...

