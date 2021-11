At this point in time, mobile gaming is more than a match in popularity for both console and PC gaming. Players around the world have dedicated hundreds of hours to games like Genshin Impact and Another Eden, and their fanbases are just as passionate and dedicated as those of their longer-established platform counterparts. One legitimate gripe that some players may have when gaming on their phone is that touch screen controls aren’t necessarily the best way to play every game. This is where the Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller comes in and, right now, you can get it at 40% off in Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

