The early Black Friday deals are in full swing already, with tons of deals available for anyone looking to score a discount on a variety of gift-type items. If you or someone on your list is in need of gaming accessories, you can save up to 50% off some great headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. Razer is running a big sale on Amazon. You can view the entire sale here, or scroll on down to see the highlights. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, so grab what you need while they’re still live.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO