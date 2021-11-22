Bears QB Justin Fields Leaves Game with Rib Injury

Down six with less than three minutes go to on Monday Night Football at the Steelers, Bears coach Matt Nagy approached his rookie quarterback Justin Fields to offer encouragement. And all he saw was Fields with a big smile on his face. Later, the first-rounder described his look as saying,...
After establishing their passing game in a failed comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields anticipate setting a trend Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Following the coaching staff’s work over the bye week at self-scouting, Bears coach Matt Nagy called improvement obvious. They have even...
The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break. Chicago is now going to be without quarterback Justin fields for Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions. Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury and he spent Monday undergoing further testing and the turnaround is too quick for him to recover. Andy Dalton is expected to start in his replacement.
Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears franchise quarterback — or at least the hope is he will be once he is named the starter. We’re tracking the first-round pick’s performance in every game of his rookie season. Preseason game No. 1: Bears 20, Dolphins 13. The first big boost to...
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a rib injury, and a new report is shedding light on some of the details surrounding the ailment. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fields suffered several cracked ribs during Sunday’s loss to...
An MRI revealed that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered "tiny fractures" during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The fractures are "not deemed major and Fields should return shortly." (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Through parts of 10 games, Fields completed 115...
If you are like most Chicago Bears fans, the only reason you are watching any of these late-season Bears games is to watch the hopeful growth and development of Justin Fields. Justin Fields was drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears traded up from 20 to 11 with the New York Giants to lock in who they believe is the quarterback of their future.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
It’s been a bumpy road for the Cleveland Browns this year. The offense has struggled at times and the team managed to earn an ugly win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Nick Chubb balled out but pointed out how Baker Mayfield’s toughness is keeping the squad motivated. According to...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday. Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker rushed the ball 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans in the win. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday, college...
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
