Bears QB Justin Fields Leaves Game with Rib Injury

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears rookie quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday’s game...

Sacramento Bee

Bears view longer completions by QB Justin Fields as a trend

After establishing their passing game in a failed comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields anticipate setting a trend Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Following the coaching staff’s work over the bye week at self-scouting, Bears coach Matt Nagy called improvement obvious. They have even...
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields’ status vs. Lions gets worrisome update

The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break. Chicago is now going to be without quarterback Justin fields for Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions. Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury and he spent Monday undergoing further testing and the turnaround is too quick for him to recover. Andy Dalton is expected to start in his replacement.
Justin Fields
fantasypros.com

Justin Fields diagnosed with rib fractures

An MRI revealed that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered "tiny fractures" during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The fractures are "not deemed major and Fields should return shortly." (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Through parts of 10 games, Fields completed 115...
FanSided

Justin Fields has cracked ribs, return for Chicago Bears unknown

If you are like most Chicago Bears fans, the only reason you are watching any of these late-season Bears games is to watch the hopeful growth and development of Justin Fields. Justin Fields was drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears traded up from 20 to 11 with the New York Giants to lock in who they believe is the quarterback of their future.
