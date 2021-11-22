ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Thankfulness pervades Week 12 in the SEC, plus Week 13 predictions

By A Sea Of Blue
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the most, wonderful time, of the year. I cannot for the life of me get that Holiday standard of a song...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Thankfulness#American Football#Lsu
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photo Of This Sad Ohio State Fan Is Going Viral

It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama lands a big commitment as Iron Bowl looms

Happy Black Friday, everyone. Where has the football season gone? Here we are the day before the Iron Bowl again. Your previews:. Anderson is just one of the many talented future pros on an Alabama defense that ranks among the top 20 in yards per play versus FBS opponents (4.87), success rate in non-garbage time (37.7 percent), and predicted points added per play (0.117). Those may not be the elite numbers the Crimson Tide posted last decade, but, paired with a Heisman candidate at quarterback and a talented group of players around him, it’s good enough to beat Auburn on the road, set up a huge SEC Championship Game matchup with No. 1 Georgia, and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff aspirations alive.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Fight breaks out near end of Oregon State-Oregon game

Tempers were high near the end of the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry game Saturday, with several players involved in a fight in the fourth quarter. Flags and fists were flying as both benches cleared and received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One Beavers player was even ejected for his role in the incident....
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Projected CFP rankings after Michigan beat Ohio State

Michigan winning The Game over Ohio State has massive implications in the next College Football Playoff Rankings. For the first time in a decade, the Michigan football team has beaten arch-rival Ohio State on the gridiron. Not only will the Wolverines be playing in their first Big Ten Championship game...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

The Big Ten Championship Game Is Officially Set

The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for championship week

The latest AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes Sunday after one of the wildest rivalry weekends in recent memory, highlighted by Michigan's thrilling win over Ohio State, Alabama's escape at Auburn in four overtimes and Oklahoma State's win over Oklahoma. Georgia has received all 62 first-place votes for several weeks and that is not going to change after the Bulldogs took care of business at Georgia Tech, 45-0, to move to 12-0 heading into the SEC Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Two-loss Ohio State over undefeated Cincinnati, says Todd McShay

Following No. 5 Michigan’s win 42-27 over No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, there was a lot of chatter about the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten’s chances. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had an interesting take regarding the Buckeyes in the postseason this year. Since they won’t play for a Big Ten title, the 10-2 Buckeyes have to sit and wait to see their ranking Tuesday and their final ranking after the conference championship games. McShay said Ohio State, with two losses, would be a better option than the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 12-0 and play for the American Athletic Conference title next weekend.
OHIO STATE
forwhomthecowbelltolls.com

SEC Football Week 11: Pops/Son Challenge

On Saturday’s early segment, managing editor, Landon Young, does this week’s Southeastern Conference pick ‘em challenge with his father, Gerald Young. My father is the reason I am so crazy about Mississippi State sports. He brought me home from the hospital when I was born in a No. 1 Mississippi State jersey. Growing up, we woke up early every Saturday and watched ESPN College GameDay together while drinking some fresh coffee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Power Rankings: Ranking every SEC team after Week 11

2021 Rankings Presented by — Now that we’ve made it through the portion of the schedule where multiple teams are off every weekend, we’re finishing the year with some loaded schedules. There are so many SEC games these next couple of weeks, even if some of them are against “cupcake”...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy