Over 1,000 Nintendo Switch games are on sale with Cyber Deals event

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to check your wishlist and see if any of your most wanted games are currently on sale. Nintendo has launched a huge sale on the Nintendo eshop, called Cyber Deals, seeing over 1,000 titles slashed in price with sales up to 80% off, including some huge...

The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Black Friday Deals: Will Nintendo Switch Online Be Discounted?

Nintendo Switch Online is an essential subscription for anyone looking to play their Switch games with friends remotely, whether you're racing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or battling together in Monster Hunter Rise. For Black Friday, you may be wondering if the Nintendo Switch Online membership plans will go on sale, letting you save for online play as well as SNES and NES game access. If history repeats itself, there is a very good chance they do.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Target Black Friday 2021 gaming deals, including Switch sales

Just as we heard about what Walmart has in store for Black Friday 2021 when it comes to gaming deals and Switch games that will be on sale, Target has also now provided similar information as to what it has planned. For first-party Switch games, it’s the typical deals that...
Business Insider

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals include up to 42% off Zelda, Mario, and Fire Emblem games

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Nintendo Switch continues to be wildly popular more than four years after release, especially with a new model, Switch OLED, now available in stores. There are now three versions of the Switch competing with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — the $350 Switch OLED, the $200 Switch Lite handheld, and the original $300 Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

The best Switch rhythm games – rhythm is a gamer

It feels like once upon a time, you couldn’t swing a dance mat without hitting the latest rhythm game. While those halcyon days may be over, there’s still plenty of rhythm-based fun to be found on the latest Nintendo console, in fact with the number of indies embracing the genre and giving it a fresh twist, it’s never been so exciting.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Go on an adventure with 33% off The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Black Friday week is finally upon us, and we aim to keep you up to date with the best deals possible. We’re also going to highlight one standout deal a day that we think you’re going to love, and what better way to kick things off than with a Switch title. Right now on Amazon US, you can grab the digital version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for $39.99. That’s a massive saving of 33%. And let’s face it, Nintendo’s not known for dropping the prices of its first-party titles.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Dish out some justice with 55% off Astral Chain

The Nintendo Switch has an impressive library, but it comes at a cost – a high one. Unfortunately, Nintendo games don’t often drop in price. However, that all changes during Black Friday week. It’s deals galore, and we’re picking a stand out bargain each day. Today, we have found an offer that’s quite enticing, and it’s for one of the best games in the Switch library, in our humble opinion. Right now, on Amazon US, you can grab the digital version of Astral Chain for $26.99 – that’s a massive 55% discount.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo eShop Black Friday Cyber Deals games list is live and massive

Nintendo has announced that its Black Friday Cyber Deals have begun for 2021, offering sales on a massive selection of Switch eShop games. Nintendo PR has provided a list of featured Switch games below and their sale discounts for Black Friday Cyber Deals, but the truth is that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Ubisoft, Capcom, Electronic Arts (EA), Sega / Atlus, Konami, and even Jackbox Games are all offering great eShop sales on a huge number of digital games, big and small. This is the major digital sale Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting for, and it’s on through 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30.
pockettactics.com

Enter the battlefield with 42% off Fire Emblem: Three Houses

There are many great Nintendo franchises out there, one of which happens to be Fire Emblem. Of course, as with anything that belongs to Nintendo, it’s not often that games in this series drop in price. Enter Black Friday, and that goes out the window. This week there are plenty of deals that make it all too tempting to increase your Switch library. Today, our standout deal goes to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with its digital version being on sale at Amazon US for $35.00, that’s a huge 42% discount.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush receives a final major free update

Nintendo has revealed the latest free update of the recent Switch sports title, Mario Golf: Sports Rush, is live now, adding additional characters, courses, and even more modes of golfing goodness. You can now play as the two new characters, Wiggler and Shy Guy. They join other recent additions, such as Koopa Troopa and Ninji, to bring a bit more variety to an originally slim roster.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Pokémon BDSP Drifloon location and evolution

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are full of weird and wonderful creatures. The Sinnoh Pokédex boasts a nice range of Pokémon. Some are new to generation four, while others made their debut as part of the series’ previous instalments. However, some monsters are more of a pain to catch – certain Pokémon are limited to the Grand Underground, while others require you to form friendships with them to reach the next evolution. Yet, there’s one Pokémon that’s so lazy it only shows up on Fridays.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Albion Online’s massive Lands Awakened update is finally here

2021 has been a huge year for Albion Online. Not only has the MMORPG celebrated its fifth year of release, but after so long of being a PC-exclusive, it saw a wide mobile launch in June, bringing the game to even more people without compromising on what made the PC version so beloved.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

Black Friday, the shopping event of the year, is now just one day away. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on the...
SHOPPING
pockettactics.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer update introduces new beasts and challenges

Those of you walking the path know that a Witcher’s work is never done, and that couldn’t be more true with additions coming to The Witcher: Monster Slayer as part of a new update today. The location-based game is getting a host of new content, including beasts, tasks, characters, and weekly challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Save 41% on Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey with Nintendo Switch bundles this Black Friday

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the best games on Nintendo Switch. Funnily enough, they also have a lot in common: Mario and Link both find themselves in worlds much bigger than those they’d been in before, and both games have a heavy focus on exploration of these fantastic new lands. They’re both modern classics and if you don’t yet have them in your Switch collection, the good news is that you can get them both in a bundle for 41% off on Amazon for Black Friday – that’s practically buy one, get one free.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

The best iPad games

The iPad is such a diverse device. Halfway between a laptop and a phone, its screen size, portability, and flexibility make for a great gaming machine that you can whip out anywhere. Of course, there are heaps of games to choose from, and sometimes your biggest task is working out what to play first.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Neo: The World Ends With You is currently 30% off – it’s time to dive in

It’s been a crazy year for RPG titles on Switch, and one of our favourites is now on sale. Neo: The World Ends With You is currently reduced by 30% over at Amazon US. After waiting so many years for a follow-up to the DS original, it’s fantastic to finally get another entry, and one that lives up to the legacy of its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Watch the dawn of an elusive age with 42% off Dragon Quest XI S

Black Friday deals are a true treat, especially when they knock a substantial amount off some of the best videogames around. Grow your library, and get another fabulous peacock feather in your cap, with a whopping 42% off the gorgeous, immersive world of Dragon Quest XI S on Switch at Amazon US.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Tower Defense Shinobi codes – free fishcakes

Tower Defense Shinobi is a Roblox game based around, you guessed it, tower defence. Hunt down and gather units based on your favourite Naruto characters, and use them to protect your base from waves of enemies. Level up to gather stronger anime characters, earn currency, and work out fresh strategies in this fun Roblox experience.
VIDEO GAMES

