One of Minnesota's primary running backs is nicknamed "Bucky"

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The week of preparation leading into the battle between Wisconsin and Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Axe always has its fair share of shots from either side.

Wisconsin players say they don’t like Minnesota, Minnesota players say they don’t like Wisconsin and the cycle continues. Then, of course, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst does the usual “I appreciate the opportunity to play a well-coached football team with good players.”

There is one wrinkle to the matchup this year to note. While watching film of Minnesota’s loss to Iowa a few weeks ago I kept hearing the announcers say “Bucky.”

Why was that? Well, it’s the nickname of Mar’Keise Irving, one of Minnesota’s primary running backs.

Or, it was. Fleck said back in September Irving’s Minnesota teammates changed the nickname due to their hatred for the Wisconsin program and mascot.

Irving has rushed for 531 yards and 4 touchdowns on 102 carries this season after climbing the depth chart due to cluster injuries at the position. The former four-star recruit figures to pair up with Ky Thomas to lead Minnesota’s rushing attack Saturday against Wisconsin.

Regardless of how he plays, I cannot remember a time in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe when one of the players went by the name of the opposing team’s mascot.

