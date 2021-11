Gotham FC is trending in the right direction. As Coach Parkinson said after the team’s loss in the quarterfinals on November 7, “When you’re trending in the right direction, it’s not a straight path to the top.” In taking a look back at the 2021 season, it is evident that the club has made incredible strides and could indeed be on a trajectory to the top of the league.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO