If you frequently collaborate on files within Google Docs, and need a way to be alerted when changes are made to those shared files, Jack Wallen has the how-to just for you. Google Workspace makes it very easy to collaborate on Docs, Sheets, Slides and more. You can quickly share out those files and give three different types of permissions (from Viewer, Commenter and Editor) to multiple people or just copy a link and send it to a single collaborator.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO