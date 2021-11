EUGENE, Ore. - Following a pair of dominant victories at home to open the season, No. 9 Oregon will head to The Bahamas for three tough nonconference tests at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. The Ducks open play at the tournament with a matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday at 2 p.m. before taking on either South Carolina or Buffalo in the second game on Sunday. Oregon will close play at the tournament on Monday against one of the other four teams in the field, Minnesota, Syracuse, South Florida or UConn.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO