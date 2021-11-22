ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 11 recap: Chicago Bears blow a late lead and lose to the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 after Andy Dalton replaces the injured Justin Fields

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson versus Justin Fields turned into Tyler Huntley versus Andy Dalton on Sunday at Soldier Field. The marquee matchup between Jackson, the former league MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, and Fields, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback, never materialized because Jackson sat out with an illness. By midway through the third...

Pioneer Press

Despite blowing another lead in the final minute, the focus needs to be on the bumbling offense. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears found a new way to give another game away in the final minute — this time to a former undrafted quarterback making his first NFL start. Tyler Huntley was able to leave Soldier Field as the hero after the Baltimore Ravens claimed a 16-13 victory Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Bears observations: Team finds new ways to lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you’re reading these postgame observations because you opted not to watch the Bears’ Week 11 matchup against the Ravens, I don’t blame you. Because, well, that game was ugly, except for that one 4th-and-11 hail mary that gave the Bears hope they might finally end their losing streak.. Each team was shorthanded, as Lamar Jackson, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Marquise Brown, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson were all inactive with various injuries and illnesses. Things got even worse when Justin Fields exited the game in the third quarter with an injury to his ribs. Despite having so many stars out, it was a game that the Bears still could have won. They simply couldn’t seal the victory, because of things that have plagued them all season.
