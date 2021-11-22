TV Tech's Special Guide to Virtualized Playout

Home is what you make it, so why not make it as awesome as possible? Sometimes, that can be done by just hanging up a sentimental photo in a frame or spritzing things up occasionally with some flowers or a new piece of furniture. Every now and again, however, you just need to gift yourself some crafty home tech goodies or buy them for someone you care about. Not every item in the list below has a circuit board built into it — though many of them do; instead, what ties them all together is that, in small ways, they’ll make your home look better and operate more smoothly.

