Achievements "top of mind for us as we look to the road ahead," says Xbox's Jason Ronald

Gaming has often been a tricky box to open when it comes to accessibility. Though the Xbox Adaptive Controller has been the poster child of modern accessibility efforts since it launched on September 2018, efforts to open up gaming to as many as possible have been a long struggle. To cover this gigantic topic, we are limiting our scope to the controller itself, the messaging surrounding accessibility in modern gaming, as well as what the games themselves are doing to help get as many involved as possible. If you are looking to go further back in the annals, we can highly recommend the incredible work of Stephen Wilds' For All the Players: A History Of Accessibility In Video Games article, which covers the topic in a highly researched longitudinal piece. For us, though, let's draw the focus closer and dive into the seventeenth defining Xbox moment, Microsoft’s major push for accessibility on Xbox.

