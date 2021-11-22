ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

IMPORTANT GARBAGE INFORMATION!

By Sharyl Hall
villageofdousman.com
 6 days ago

Starting in January we will have a new Garbage Company. GFL Environmental, Inc. 1. Mid December new garbage and recycle bins...

villageofdousman.com

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

Garbage Holiday Collection for the County

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Solid Waste announced the following dates for garbage collection during the upcoming holiday weeks. Thanksgiving Week- Garb age collection will...
POLITICS
madison-heights.org

Holiday Garbage Schedule - Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving Week, the garbage schedule is as follows:. Monday's Route: Collection on normal day (11/22) Tuesday's Route: Collection on normal day (11/23) Wednesday's Route: Collection on normal day (11/24) *No garbage collection on Thursday (11/25)*. Thursday's Route: Collection on Friday (11/26) Friday's Route: Collection on Saturday (11/27) The normal...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Los Angeles Daily News

We’re growing a garbage bureaucracy

Government never admits it was wrong or that something it has been doing for a long time makes no sense at all. Take recycling. Please. Anybody who’d like to take recycling can have it, because China doesn’t want it anymore. In 2017, China notified the World Trade Organization that the world’s recyclables were simply too contaminated to import. The previous year, China had taken 62% of California’s recyclables, but that came to a sudden halt at the start of 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CA
propertyindustryeye.com

Important property forms launched as part of ‘crucial’ upfront information

New versions of several key conveyancing forms have been launched as part of an ongoing drive to make more property information available upfront. Updated versions of the LPE1 (Leasehold Property Enquiries), LPE2 (Consumer summary) and FME1 (Freehold Management Enquiries) forms have been launched by trade and representative bodies in the legal, surveying, estate agency and property management sectors.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Recycle Bins#Garbage Company#Gfl Environmental Inc
L'Observateur

Pelican Waste suspends garbage service for Thanksgiving Holiday

HAHNVILLE — Pelican Waste & Debris will suspend garbage service for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Pick-up will resume on Friday, November 26, 2021, as regularly scheduled. All residents who usually have their garbage picked up on Thursdays will have service resumed on Monday, November 29, 2021.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
epcan.com

City clears out homeless camp

Authorities cleared out an illegal campsite between Lowe's and Mesa Ridge High School last week. Area residents had become concerned and notified others, particularly parents with students who walk to school in that area. After a report to Fountain Neighborhood Services, Code Compliance Officers made contact with several individuals and...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Old hotel remodeled into 134 studio rooms for homeless in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than 130 people who are either 55 plus or veterans are moving into a remodeled hotel. What was once the Airport Inn, is now “The Point,” an extended stay shelter that provides studio living. Craig Frye has been waiting for something like this for 2 ½ years. “It’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

When nature calls: BLM Utah shares tips on doing the right thing

(ABC4) – When it comes to embarking outdoors, the adage of “leaving things better than you found it” is quite applicable. With folks journeying into nature, park officials are reminding visitors to clean up their waste — that includes human waste. Bureau of Land Management Utah (BLM) officials say improperly disposing of human waste can […]
UTAH STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Bosses need to get used to the ‘great resignation’

Finding good employees has always been a challenge – but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3 percent in September 2021, according to the latest data available […] The post Commentary: Bosses need to get used to the ‘great resignation’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ECONOMY
chatfield.mn.us

Garbage Bag Quality & Supply Issues

Supply chain issues are dramatically impacting the availability and cost of the specially marked garbage bags that are used for our garbage collection system. The “bag system” is designed to both increase recycling efforts and to allow residents to control the cost of their garbage service as much as possible. Residents can reduce their cost of garbage collection by recycling and reducing the amount of waste that is produced.
CHATFIELD, MN
Clanton Advertiser

Thorsby Council implements fees for garbage pickup

The Thorsby Town Council passed a resolution regarding its garbage pickup system during a meeting on Nov. 15. The resolution will require residents to have a sufficient number of garbage cans for their residencies to avoid overflow of trash. Residents will be required to keep garbage cans tightly shut at...
THORSBY, AL
1390 Granite City Sports

No Garbage Pickup Thursday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Because of Thanksgiving, there will be no garbage collected in St. Cloud this Thursday. Instead, the city says Thanksgiving Day's garbage and blue recycling will be picked up on Monday, November 29th. All other pickups for the week will remain as usual. GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City’s Garbage Trucks go Electric

Largest Municipal DPW Battery Electric Sanitation Truck Fleet Deployment in USA. The City of Jersey City has begun taking delivery of five fully electric garbage trucks. According to Chinese manufacturer BYD, this is the first deployment of battery-electric refuse trucks in New Jersey and the largest deployment of battery-electric refuse trucks in the United States to date. The trucks have begun operation in normal duty service, delivery is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
leesburg-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will impact garbage collection in Leesburg

City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including Customer Service and City Hall, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving holiday observance. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 29. There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recycling collection Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26....
POLITICS
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Purzycki Shares Important Information from DHSS About Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Safe Gathering Tips

Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to share the following important announcement from our colleagues at DHSS’s Division of Public Health regarding the closure of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, as well as recommendations for gathering safely to help prevent a resurgence of the virus. Please see the details in the DHSS news release below.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC 26 WGBA

New COVID variant emerges leading health care leaders to stress the importance of vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - A new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in South Africa and the World Health Organization is calling it a "variant of concern," with the possibility of increased risk of being more transmissible compared to other variants."What you do can really matter and be meaningful to the health of our entire community," says Dr. Burmeister encouraging the community to sign up for vaccinations.
WORLD
Jamestown Sun

No garbage pickup on Nov. 25, 2021

There will be no garbage or recycling collection Thursday, Nov. 25, due the the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the city sanitation and solid waste department. The routes for Wednesday and Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The baling facility and recycling center will be close Thursday, Nov. 25,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy