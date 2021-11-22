Calaveras County school districts receive warning of fines or imprisonment for defying COVID-19 vaccine mandate; VUSD board stalls on resolution
School districts throughout Calaveras County have received notice from the law firm which represents them, Lozano Smith, informing of potential liability risks associated with defying or choosing not to enforce the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for school-aged children that was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month. Recently, two of...www.calaverasenterprise.com
