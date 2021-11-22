ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County school districts receive warning of fines or imprisonment for defying COVID-19 vaccine mandate; VUSD board stalls on resolution

By Marie-Elena Schembri
Calaveras Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts throughout Calaveras County have received notice from the law firm which represents them, Lozano Smith, informing of potential liability risks associated with defying or choosing not to enforce the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for school-aged children that was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month. Recently, two of...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County Board of Health backtracks on mask mandate for Fremont County School District RE-1

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Fremont County Board of Health decided against implementing a consent order between the department and the Cañon City School District that would have required masks in schools. During a meeting on Tuesday, the Fremont County Health Department, Board of Health, and RE-1 School District agreed upon a consent The post Fremont County Board of Health backtracks on mask mandate for Fremont County School District RE-1 appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Calaveras County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Calaveras County, CA
Coronavirus
Contra Costa Herald

Contra Costa College District COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, students now in effect

Unanimous vote by trustees; all visitors, including vendors and subcontractors, required to complete health assessment prior to visiting a 4CD facility. At their September 8, 2021, meeting, the Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Governing Board passed a resolution on a unanimous vote establishing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all employees, and students who attend at least one in-person class or visits a 4CD facility or campus. All visitors, including vendors and subcontractors, are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and will be required to complete a health assessment prior to visiting a 4CD facility. Ward 2 Trustee and Board Vic President Dr. Walters made the motion, and it was seconded by Ward 5 Trustee Fernando Sandoval. The vote was unanimous, including the student trustee. (See Item 21.A.)
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
actionnewsnow.com

Chico school board to send COVID-19 resolution to state officials

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Unified School Board voted to send a resolution to the state supporting parents' right to choose whether their children are vaccinated against COVID-19. The measure was adopted Wednesday and also says staff members should have a choice when it comes to personal medical decisions. The...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School#Covid 19#Private Schools#Vusd#Mtuesd#Cusd#School Board#Jpa
WCJB

School districts banned from implementing COVID mandates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some schools in north central Florida are now changing their policies to align with state laws signed Thursday. As part of this new legislation, it prohibits government agencies and educational institutions to mandate masks, or mandate that their employees and students get the COVID vaccine. Alachua...
GAINESVILLE, FL
signalscv.com

School districts respond to future state vaccine mandate

In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will implement a vaccination requirement for students in their grade span K-6 and 7-12 starting in the term following full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The regulations would take...
EDUCATION
signalscv.com

Hart District approves resolution rescinding the vaccine mandate to Newsom

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of a resolution calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom “to reconsider or rescind the vaccine mandate for public and private K-12 students.”. The boardroom and lobby were filled with parents, activists and faculty members, many of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi school board unanimous in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

With many parents and other community members sharing concerns about the impact on local schools if the state mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students, the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Nov. 16 voted 7-0 to let the state of California know it opposes vaccine mandates for students in K-12 schools and school programs.
TEHACHAPI, CA
fox13news.com

Governor signs bill blocking mandates on COVID-19 vaccines, school masks

BRANDON, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly signed four bills into law Thursday from a special legislative session aimed primarily at preventing workers from being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Focusing on vaccination mandates pursued by the White House, DeSantis touted the "strongest piece of legislation that's been enacted anywhere in the country" and said Florida is "respecting people’s individual freedoms."
BRANDON, FL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Hennepin County mandating COVID-19 vaccinations

(Hennepin County, MN) -- Employees in Hennepin County will now have to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the County Board passed the mandate requiring workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by February 4th. The vote comes after all but one of Minnesota's 87 counties have been determined to...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy