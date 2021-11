This college football season has been okay. I won't go as far as to say bad; however, it has not been a memorable season. What has been memorable though is the coaching carrousel between USC, Florida, and specifically LSU. LSU has been linked to everyone from Mel Tucker to Dave Aranda to Jimbo Fisher all who turned them down. One prominent name that LSU was linked to was Oklahoma's head coach Lincoln Riley. Well, that ship has sailed with Lincoln choosing to take the USC job. It was reported today by Matt Zenitz that Lincoln Riley informed his staff that he was taking the USC job.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO